Nelson (7-8) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up six runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings as the Diamondbacks were downed 7-4 by the Mets. He struck out three.

Four of the seven hits off the right-hander went for extra bases, including Ronny Mauricio's first career home run and Pete Alonso's 44th blast of the season. Nelson has been tagged for six runs in three of his four big-league starts since the beginning of August, staggering to a 10.69 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB through 16 innings over that stretch, and with Arizona fighting to hang onto a wild-card spot, manager Torey Lovullo may have to consider other options for the fifth spot in his rotation.