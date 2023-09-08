Nelson (7-7) earned the win over the Cubs on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 5.2 innings.

Nelson spent nearly a month in the minors before he was called up to start Thursday. The time away seemed to serve the right-hander well, as he didn't allow a hit until there was one out in the fifth frame and held Chicago to just two knocks overall. As usual, Nelson wasn't overpowering -- he induced just three swinging strikes -- but this was a very positive performance considering his struggles prior to being demoted. Over his previous two starts before being sent to the minors, Nelson had allowed 12 runs on 15 hits over six innings.