Nelson didn't factor in the decision Tuesday against the Brewers after he allowed three runs on six hits and no walks across five innings. He struck out six.

The 25-year-old was in line for the victory when he exited after the fifth inning, but the bullpen fell apart in Milwaukee's four-run seventh. Nelson tied his season high with six strikeouts and didn't issue a walk for the fourth time in 15 starts this year. He has a 5.31 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 52:26 K:BB over 76.1 innings and tentatively lines up to make his next start this weekend in San Francisco.