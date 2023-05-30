Nelson (2-2) earned the win over Colorado on Monday, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one batter over five innings.

Nelson was far from impressive Monday, as he struck out only one batter and notched just three whiffs. To his credit, he managed to hang around for five frames after giving up four runs over the first two innings, and an Arizona offensive surge put him in line for his first win in his last nine outings. Nelson had allowed just one run and four hits over his past 11.1 frames coming into the contest, but his overall 5.37 ERA on the campaign makes him a risky start in fantasy.