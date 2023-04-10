Nelson (1-0) earned the win Sunday against the Dodgers after he allowed three runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks across six innings.

Nelson generated just seven swinging strikes but did enough to limit Los Angeles and secure his first win of the season. The 25-year-old has faced the Dodgers and Padres in his first two starts of 2023, and he fared well enough with three runs given up in each outing. The right-hander tentatively lines up for a more favorable matchup versus the Marlins next weekend.