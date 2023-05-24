Nelson didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Phillies, allowing one run on three hits over six innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The right-hander was sharp once again, firing 56 of 82 pitches for strikes as he delivered his third quality start in 10 outings. Nelson's given up two earned runs or less in three of his four trips to the mound in May, posting a 3.00 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB through 21 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, likely to come at home early next week against the Rockies.