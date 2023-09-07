Nelson was recalled from Triple-A Reno ahead of his scheduled start Thursday versus the Cubs.

Nelson has struggled to a 5.47 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 82:37 K:BB in 125 innings (24 starts) this season at the major league level. The 25-year-old right-hander makes for an unappealing fantasy streaming option as he matches up against a hard-charging Cubs team.