Nelson (1-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk over four innings against Colorado. He struck out two.
Nelson struggled with the conditions at Coors Field, giving up three extra-base hits in four innings of action including a three-run shot by C.J. Cron in the third inning. Considering Nelson has failed to eclipse four strikeouts in a start this season while also giving up five home runs in six starts, he remains an unsavory fantasy option. However, Nelson should have a better chance for success in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come against the Nationals.
