Nelson allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Sunday.

Nelson needed 75 pitches (40 strikes) to get his 10 outs. He was at least able to keep the runs against down after allowing at least six runs in three of his previous four outings. The right-hander is now at a 5.53 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 91:44 K:BB through 138.1 innings over 27 starts. His previous high in innings across all levels was 154.1 last year, a mark he's passed at 160 this season, so his recent struggles may come down to workload. For now, he's tentatively lined up for a road start versus the Yankees next weekend.