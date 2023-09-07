Nelson will come up from Triple-A Reno to start Thursday's game against the Cubs, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Nelson has allowed 12 runs over six innings across his last two major-league starts, but he will be called upon to round out Arizona's rotation nonetheless. With a 5.47 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 82 strikeouts over 125 innings, Nelson has very little fantasy upside.