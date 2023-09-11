Nelson is listed as the Diamondbacks' scheduled starter for Tuesday's game against the Mets at Citi Field.

Nelson was called up from Triple-A Reno last week and made his first start with the big club in nearly a month this past Thursday, covering 5.2 innings while giving up one run on two hits and two walks en route to picking up a win against the Cubs. Arizona has been struggling to reliable starting pitching beyond Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly throughout the season, so the decision to keep Nelson in the rotation on the heels of his strong showing his last time out comes as little surprise. Nelson tentatively lines up for a two-start week, with his second turn set to come this weekend at home versus the Cubs.