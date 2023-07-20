Nelson (6-5) earned the win over Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters over seven innings.

Nelson didn't overpower the intimidating Atlanta offense, as he tallied just seven whiffs and five punchouts. However, the right-hander was efficient and effective during his seven frames, throwing 52 of 84 pitches for a strike and issuing just one walk. Two of the three hits against him left the park, but each was a solo shot, allowing Nelson to minimize the damage. He's gone seven or more innings in three of his past five outings, notching a quality start and a win in each of the three lengthy appearances. Nelson's 4.82 ERA on the campaign is far from spectacular, but it's partly the result of a handful of blow-ups, and he's given up two or fewer earned runs in nine of his 20 outings overall.