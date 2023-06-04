Nelson (2-3) took the loss Saturday versus Atlanta, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks with no strikeouts in 4.2 innings.
Nelson's four walks matched his season high, and he needed 98 pitches (64 strikes) to get 14 outs. This was always going to be a tough matchup, and the silver lining is that he didn't get shelled. The 25-year-old is now at a 5.40 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 37:22 K:BB through 61.2 innings through 12 starts this season. Nelson is lined up for a more favorable road start in Detroit his next time out.
