Nelson allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over six innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Monday.

Nelson has had three good starts and two poor ones in July, with Monday's outing falling in the latter category. The right-hander was at least efficient, needing just 87 pitches (56 strikes) to get through six frames. He's now at a mediocre 4.97 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 74:33 K:BB through 112.1 innings over 21 starts this season, though he's shown little consistency from one outing to the next. He's projected for a home start versus the Mariners over the weekend.