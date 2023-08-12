Nelson (6-7) yielded six runs on seven hits and a walk over three innings Friday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Padres.

After serving up a two-run homer to Xander Bogaerts in the second inning, Nelson has tagged with four more runs in the third. Nelson has allowed at least five runs in four of his last seven appearances, posting a 7.60 ERA during that span. His recent rough stretch has raised his season ERA to 5.47 with an 84:38 K:BB across 128 innings. Nelson is currently lined up to start in Colorado next week.