Nelson allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings in Thursday's split-squad start against the Cubs.

Nelson set down the side in three of his four full innings before the Cubs knocked him around in the fifth inning, prompting his departure. It was an interesting day for those monitoring the competition for the No. 5 starter job in the Diamondbacks' rotation. Nelson's competitor, Drey Jameson, was hurling the other split-squad game, and he posted similar numbers. It looks like one more outing for each before manager Torey Lovullo makes a decision.