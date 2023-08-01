Nelson allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Monday.

Aside from the lack of strikeouts, it was a strong showing for Nelson following his five-run mess against the Cardinals a week ago. The right-hander had quality starts in three of his six outings in July, though he continues to mix in fairly equal shares of good and bad performances. For the season, he's at a 4.84 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 75:36 K:BB through 119 innings over 22 starts. Nelson is projected for a road start in Minnesota this weekend.