Nelson did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over 4.2 innings against San Francisco. He struck out four.

Nelson was lucky to get run support in this one, as his performance let a lot to be desired. The right-hander has now allowed multiple runs in seven of eight outing this year. What's more, the 25-year-old has a 6.20 ERA to start off the year, so he should not be viewed as a legitimate at this current moment.