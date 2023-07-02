Nelson (5-4) allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out six over 7.1 innings to earn the win Saturday over the Angels.

Nelson gave up a solo home run to Anthony Rendon, but the Diamondbacks were able to take the lead in the sixth inning. After plenty of ups and downs early on, Nelson has turned in a pair of impressive starts in his last two outings, limiting the Angels and Giants to a combined two runs, six hits and three walks over 14.1 innings. The 25-year-old trimmed his ERA to 4.67 with a 1.38 WHIP and 64:29 K:BB through 90.2 innings over 17 starts. It remains to be seen if he can sustain his recent success, which he'll attempt to do in a projected home start versus the Mets next week.