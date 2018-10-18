Barnes will draw another start behind the plate for Game 6 of the NLCS against Milwaukee on Friday, Jorge Castillo of The Los Angeles Times reports.

This will mark his third straight start in the lineup after catching Rich Hill and Clayton Kershaw on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The Dodgers have claimed victories in each of the three starts Barnes has made this series, and he's proven to be the security blanket for manager Dave Roberts in light of Yasmani Grandal's costly errors.