Dodgers' Austin Barnes: To start majority of games
Barnes will start roughly 60 percent of games behind the plate this season, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Russell Martin will receive a fair share of starts, but Barnes will be the clear primary option. Both had poor seasons at the plate in 2018, but Barnes was very good the year prior, hitting .289/.408/.486 in 262 plate appearances. Even at age 36, Martin is still very good for a backup, so Barnes won't have a long leash if he falls into a prolonged slump.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...