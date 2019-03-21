Barnes will start roughly 60 percent of games behind the plate this season, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Russell Martin will receive a fair share of starts, but Barnes will be the clear primary option. Both had poor seasons at the plate in 2018, but Barnes was very good the year prior, hitting .289/.408/.486 in 262 plate appearances. Even at age 36, Martin is still very good for a backup, so Barnes won't have a long leash if he falls into a prolonged slump.