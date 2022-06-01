Manager Dave Roberts said Kimbrel is unavailable Wednesday against the Pirates while attempting to clean up some of his mechanics, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kimbrel last pitched Monday and blew the save against the Pirates, and he's given up runs in each of his past three outings. The right-hander's delivery has become too rotational, according to Roberts, so the veteran closer is taking a couple days off in an attempt to right the ship. Kimbrel is expected back on the mound by at least Friday, so he should also be available for any potential save situation Thursday versus the Mets. Daniel Hudson is the likely bet to step in for a save chance Wednesday, should one arise.