Kimbrel recorded the save during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Arizona after giving up a run on a hit during the ninth inning. He had three strikeouts and a walk.

The 33-year-old issued a leadoff walk to Geraldo Perdomo but rebounded to whiff the next two batters, though Perdomo made his way to third base and came around to score on an infield single. Kimbrel has earned saves in each of the past two days but has allowed three runs, which are the first runs he's surrendered since his season debut. The right-hander is 7-for-7 in save chances and has a 3.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB across 10.2 innings this year, and he could be unavailable Wednesday after throwing 29 pitches.