Kimbrel had a CT scan on his back come back clean, and he'll be available to pitch Wednesday against Colorado, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kimbrel was struck by a line drive Sunday and has not pitched since then, but he received good news from the CT scan and appears to be ready to return to the mound. Brusdar Graterol picked up his second career save in Kimbrel's stead Tuesday, but it will likely be Kimbrel handling ninth-inning duties if a save opportunity arises Wednesday. Ardaya previously reported that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is "not even considering" moving the veteran Kimbrel -- who has blown two of his past three save chances -- out of the closer role.