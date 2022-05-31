Kimbrel (0-1) blew the save and took the loss against the Pirates on Monday, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out two over one inning.

Kimbrel was called upon to seal the win after the Dodgers stormed from behind to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. The veteran closer was unable to come through, notching his first blown save as a Dodger when Pittsburgh scored twice on him in the ninth. The first run came as the result of a walk, wild pitch and single, and the second was caused by a Freddie Freeman error. Kimbrel is still 10-for-11 in save chances on the campaign, though his 4.80 ERA isn't inspiring. He has struggled of late, surrendering eight runs (seven earned) over his past seven appearances covering 6.1 innings.