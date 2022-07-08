Kimbrel earned a hold against the Cubs on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning.

With the Dodgers ahead by three runs entering the ninth inning, Kimbrel was brought in to secure the final three outs. He struck out Rafael Ortega and Nico Hoerner to begin the frame, but Chicago then had three straight batters reach base, and Kimbrel was removed in favor of Alex Vesia, who got the final out. Per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, manager Dave Roberts indicated that Kimbrel was pulled due to his high pitch count (31) and stressful nature of his throws on his second straight day of work, but it's nonetheless concerning that the veteran wasn't allowed to finish off the game, especially considering that he's blown two of his past three save chances and recently sat out a pair of games due to a back issue.