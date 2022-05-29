Kimbrel notched the save during Sunday's 3-1 win against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on one hit and a hit batter with two strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Kimbrel entered with a 3-0 lead but hit Alek Thomas and surrendered a two-out triple to David Peralta to bring the tying run to the plate. Fortunately, he was able to strike out Cooper Hummel looking to end the game though the 34-year-old has now permitted runs in four of his last six appearances. During the stretch, Kimbrel has given up six runs on six hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts in 5.1 innings.