Kimbrel (6-6) earned the win over Arizona on Thursday despite allowing one run on one hit, one walk and one hit batsman over one inning. After the contest, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he'll "think through" the ninth-inning role and "figure out what's best for the ball club," per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Kimbrel came into the contest with the game tied 1-1 in the ninth inning, so it wasn't a save situation. He hit Jake McCarthy with a pitch to begin the frame but had some good fortune when replay determined that McCarthy was tagged out on a stolen-base attempt after initially being called safe. Kimbrel couldn't capitalize on that big call, however, as the next batter -- Christian Walker -- tagged him for a go-ahead solo homer. Kimbrel remained in the contest and issued a two-out walk before finishing off the frame, and he earned the victory when the Dodgers scored twice in the bottom of the ninth. Kimbrel has been shaky of late, allowing at least one run in three of his past four appearances. Roberts' postgame comments suggest that the veteran closer isn't guaranteed to remain in the ninth-inning role as the Dodgers look ahead to what they hope will be a deep postseason run.