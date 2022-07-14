Kimbrel (3-4) picked up the win against St. Louis on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

With the Dodgers mounting a late-game comeback, manager Dave Roberts elected to go to Kimbrel with Los Angeles down by a run in the eighth inning. The veteran right-hander needed 17 pitches to get through the frame, but he retired the side in order and qualified for the win as a result of his team scoring twice in the top of the ninth. Evan Phillips ended up notching the save for the Dodgers, but Kimbrel isn't in imminent danger of losing his ninth-inning role despite a few recent rough outings. He's converted 15 of 18 save chances on the season.