Kimbrel notched a save against the Diamondbacks on Monday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two batters over one inning.

Kimbrel made things interesting while protecting a three-run lead, serving up a two-run homer to David Peralta that brought Arizona within a run. The veteran nonetheless managed to close the door to notch his sixth save in six chances this season. The homer was the first Kimbrel has given up as a Dodger, and this was the first time he has allowed a run since his first appearance of the campaign.