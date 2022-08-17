Kimbrel (3-5) suffered the loss and blown save during Tuesday's 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Brewers, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out one in one-third of an inning.

Kimbrel was brought in for the bottom the 11th after Los Angeles took the lead in the top of the inning and struggled to find the zone, walking one and firing only 11 of 20 pitches for strikes. A leadoff Hunter Renfroe single and one-out Luis Urias walk set the stage for a two-run Victor Caratini single to saddle the 24-year-old with the blown save and loss on the same pitch. Kimbrel has struggled since the calendar turned to August, surrendering five total runs across 5.1 innings this month including permitting runs in four of his last five appearances. Lack of a clear better option in the Dodger's bullpen may be the only thing keeping Kimbrel and his 4.57 ERA in the closer role.