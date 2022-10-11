Kimbrel will not be on the Dodgers' NLDS roster for the upcoming series against the Padres.

It's certainly not the outcome the Dodgers were expecting when they acquired Kimbrel from the White Sox over the offseason. His 3.75 ERA on the year was below his usual standard but not terrible, but he's lost his manager's trust nonetheless. His ERA actually improved to 3.10 in the second half, but that came with a 4.60 FIP as his strikeout rate cratered to 20.7 percent.