Kimbrel walked one and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Cubs.

Kimbrel's been a bit spotty of late with nine runs (seven earned) allowed in his last 14 innings. Saturday's save was relatively drama-free despite a leadoff walk to Patrick Wisdom, as Kimbrel retired the next three batters in order. The Dodgers' closer is 15-for-18 in save chances this season while posting a 4.66 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 45:14 K:BB through 29 innings. He has only one stretch of three or more appearances without allowing a run, and that came back in the first month of the campaign in eight outings between April 15 and May 13.