Kimbrel dropped to 6-7 on the season after he walked three of the five batters he faced while allowing an unearned run Tuesday in the Dodgers' 4-3 loss to the Padres in 10 innings.

After manager Dave Roberts officially removed him from the closer's role last weekend, Kimbrel turned in a clean inning in his first appearance following the demotion, but he took a big step backward Tuesday. Upon taking the mound in the top of the 10th with a runner on second base, Kimbrel proceeded to retired Ha-Seong Kim on a sacrifice bunt and struck out Manny Machado, but he loaded the bases with a pair of walks, one of which was intentional. Kimbrel then faced Jorge Alfaro, who was able to lay off a four-seam fastball just outside the zone with a 3-2 count to draw a walkoff free pass. In light of yet another poor showing in a high-leverage spot, Kimbrel looks to be further away from returning to closing duties, and he could even find himself at risk of missing out on a spot on the Dodgers' postseason roster.