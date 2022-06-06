Kimbrel (0-2) took the loss during Sunday's 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Mets, allowing an unearned run on one hit with three strikeouts in two innings.

Kimbrel tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning on 10 pitches but surrendered a leadoff double to JD Davis in the 10th that brought home placed runner Pete Alonso to be stuck with the loss. The outing was the 34-year-old's first of more than one inning though his 19 pitches weren't excessive. The loss accentuates a rough five-game stretch that features six runs surrendered in six innings, two losses and one blown save.