Kimbrel struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his ninth save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Phillies.

The veteran closer stumbled early in the week in a couple appearances against Arizona, but Kimbrel seems to have righted the ship quickly. He has yet to blow a save this season, and he'll take a 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB through 12 innings into his next appearance.