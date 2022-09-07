Kimbrel pitched a perfect inning with zero strikeouts to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

Kimbrel has strung together a 7.1-inning scoreless streak, though this was just his second save in that span and his first since Aug. 17. The 34-year-old has been deployed in more non-save situations of late, with Evan Phillips and Chris Martin among the relievers who have seen higher-leverage work. Kimbrel now has a 3.88 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 62:21 K:BB with 22 saves in 26 chances through 48.2 innings this year.