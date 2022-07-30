Kimbrel gave up two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning to earn the save in a 5-4 victory over the Rockies on Friday.

Kimbrel was called in to protect a three run lead on the road at Coors Field in the ninth, and he nearly blew the save after giving up two runs on a bases-loaded single to Randal Grichuk. The final out of the inning came on a nice running catch in foul territory by Trayce Thompson. Despite the shaky performance, Kimbrel picked up his 18th save of the season. Kimbrel hasn't been a lock-down bullpen arm this season, and the veteran closer's ERA has now risen to 4.37.