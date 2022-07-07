Kimbrel (2-4) earned the win against the Rockies on Wednesday, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Kimbrel was forced to sit out two days due to a sore back after being nailed by a line drive Sunday, but he received a clean CT scan and was cleared to return to action Wednesday. The veteran closer came in with the score tied 1-1 in the ninth inning, and he made quick work of three Colorado batters, retiring them in order on five combined pitches. Kimbrel was then credited with the win as a result of Los Angeles scoring the winning run in the bottom of the frame. The positive result was likely a sigh of relief for Kimbrel's fantasy managers given the injury scare and the fact that he had blown two of his previous three save chances.