Kimbrel failed to strike out any batters in a perfect ninth inning during Sunday's 10-3 win over the Marlins.

Kimbrel has been inconsistent since the start of August, posting a 4.91 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 7.1 innings over eight appearances this month. Although he picked up his 21st save of the season Wednesday, he was utilized during Sunday's blowout win. Manager Dave Roberts said after the game that he won't exclusively utilize Kimbrel in save situations anymore since the team wants to focus on getting him regular work, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. However, Roberts has expressed a commitment to using Kimbrel as the team's primary closer, and he'll be available in a potential save situation Monday against the Brewers since Roberts feels comfortable using Kimbrel on back-to-back days.