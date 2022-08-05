Kimbrel allowed one earned run on one hit while striking out one to earn the save Thursday against the Giants.

Kimbrel was handed a three-run lead in the ninth inning and managed to hang on to record his 20th save of the season. He has successfully converted his last six chances and turned in eight scoreless efforts across 10 total appearances since July 9. Kimbrel has a subpar 4.26 ERA with a 54:16 K:BB across 38 innings on the season, though he continues to have a firm grasp on the closer role in Los Angeles.