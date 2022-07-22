Kimbrel earned a save over the Giants on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over one inning.

After the Dodgers took a three-run lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, Kimbrel was called upon to shut the door. The right-hander allowed a bunt single but was otherwise spotless, closing out the contest on an efficient 12 pitches. KImbrel has bounced back from a rough patch to allow only one run over his past six appearances. During that stretch, he's picked up two wins, two saves and one hold while posting a 7:2 K:BB over 5.2 frames.