Kimbrel earned the save against the Padres on Thursday, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.

Kimbrel was asked to protect a two-run, ninth-inning lead, and he did so successfully without allowing any baserunners. The veteran threw nine of 14 pitches for strikes and fanned multiple batters for the sixth time in his past nine outings. Kimbrel finished June with a 2.70 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB over 10 innings during the month. He picked up four saves in five chances along with one win.