Kimbrel (5-6) earned the extra-inning win over the Giants on Sunday, pitching a perfect inning with one strikeout.

Kimbrel worked the ninth inning to keep the game tied, and the Dodgers took the lead in the 10th. The right-hander hadn't pitched since blowing a save Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks, but it appears that outing was a speed bump and the not the start of another slump. Kimbrel has a 3.96 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 64:22 K:BB through 52.1 innings while adding 22 saves in 27 chances.