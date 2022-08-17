Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday after the team's 5-4 loss to the Brewers in 11 innings that Kimbrel will retain the closing gig despite blowing his fourth save of the season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Kimbrel was also dealt his fifth loss of the season after yielding two runs (one earned) and recording just one out Tuesday, which marked the third consecutive appearance in which he yielded an earned run. Though he's arguably the top closer of his generation, the 34-year-old Kimbrel has been one of the few squeaky wheels on an otherwise stacked roster for the 80-35 Dodgers. He now sports a 4.57 ERA and 1.55 WHIP on the season, and if not for his extensive closing experience, Kimbrel may have been removed from the role already. Kimbrel looks like he'll get at least another chance or two to right the ship, but fantasy managers preparing for a possible change at closer down the line may want to look to setup man Evan Phillips, who has gathered one save and 11 holds while turning in an 0.32 ERA and 0.61 WHIP for the Dodgers since the beginning of June.