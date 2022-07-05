Kimbrel (back) is undergoing a CT scan Tuesday and depending on the results could be placed on the injured list, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

The veteran right-hander had X-rays come back negative after being struck in the back by a line drive Sunday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll require a stint on the injured list. Blake Treinen (shoulder) and Daniel Hudson (knee) are on the injured list, which should leaving Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol and Yency Almonte to compete for save chances should Kimbrel be forced to miss any time.