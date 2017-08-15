Gutierrez (back) will likely begin a minor-league rehab assignment in the near future, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Gutierrez has been on the disabled list since June 25 with ankylosis spondylitis, but is now feeling well enough to return to live action in the coming days. An official announcement containing the logistics of his rehab appearance should become available in the coming week or so.