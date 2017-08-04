Gutierrez (back) was moved to the 60-day DL on Friday, JP Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Gutierrez will need more time while recovering from ankylosis spondylitis, and is not available to return until late August following his transfer to the 60-day disabled list. This move was likely made in order to add the newly-acquired Dylan Floro to the 40-man roster, while there has been no immediate news concerning Gutierrez's condition.