Martinez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
Rookie Michael Busch will serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter in his MLB debut Tuesday while Martinez heads to the bench after starting each of the team's first 23 games of the season. The veteran slugger is effectively getting two full days to rest up, as the Dodgers had off Monday.
