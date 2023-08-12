Martinez (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Rockies.
As expected, Martinez will remain on the bench for another contest Saturday while nursing an injured hamstring. The plan is to see if he can go in Sunday's series finale, but for the time being, Will Smith will slot in at designated hitter while Austin Barnes enters the lineup at catcher and bats ninth against Colorado.
More News
-
Dodgers' J.D. Martinez: Now aiming to return Sunday•
-
Dodgers' J.D. Martinez: Targeting Saturday return•
-
Dodgers' J.D. Martinez: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' J.D. Martinez: Receiving MRI on hamstring•
-
Dodgers' J.D. Martinez: Scratched from lineup•
-
Dodgers' J.D. Martinez: Resting Monday, as expected•